Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 5 Divisional Round - New York Yankees v Cleveland Indians - Game Five CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 11: Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a solo homerun in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in game five of the American League Divisional Series at Progressive Field on October 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)