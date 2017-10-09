Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3

  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians rounds first base en route to a triple during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: (R-L) Roberto Perez #55 congratulates Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians after a strikeout to end the second inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3GettyImages-859141152_594_screenin game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians singles in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge #99 and Aaron Hicks #31 celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees gets the save and celebrates a 1-0 win after Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians flied out to end the game during Game Three of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees gets the save and celebrates a 1-0 win against the Cleveland Indians during Game Three of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees gets the save and celebrates a 1-0 win against the Cleveland Indians with Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees during Game Three of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3GettyImages-859166810_594_screenin game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians misplays a ball hit by Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians misplays a ball hit by Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Giovanny Urshela #39 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a solo-homerun during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees hits a solo-homerun during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians singles during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3GettyImages-859155134_594_screenin game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City.
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees saves a home run with a catch of a deep fly ball during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees turns a double play during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians n game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game ThreeNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after giving up a triple to Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets - October 8, 2017
Categories: Entertainment Features

More Latest Photos

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets - October 8, 2017
The Jeremiah & Jeff Show's Weekend In Q10-4 PicsCheck out what we were up to!
Sights From Cleveland Indians ALDS Game 1
Q104 Listener Wins Trip To LA For This Is Us Premiere
PICTURES: Jeff's Trip To New York CityJeff's Trip To New York City

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live