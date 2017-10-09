Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3

Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3GettyImages-859141152_594_screen
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3GettyImages-859166810_594_screen
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3GettyImages-859155134_594_screen
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Divisional Round - Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game Three
- Categories: Entertainment Features
More Latest PhotosCleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees 2017 ALDS Game 3Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets - October 8, 2017The Jeremiah & Jeff Show's Weekend In Q10-4 PicsCheck out what we were up to!Sights From Cleveland Indians ALDS Game 1Q104 Listener Wins Trip To LA For This Is Us PremierePICTURES: Jeff's Trip To New York CityJeff's Trip To New York City
More From Q104 Cleveland