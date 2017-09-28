  • Celebs Who Split In 2017Premiere Of Relativity Media's "Safe Haven" - After PartyHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Josh Duhamel (L) and actress/singer Fergie attend the premiere of Relativity Media's "Safe Haven" after party at The Terrace At Hollywood & Highland on February 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Relativity Media)
  2016 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita ParkARCADIA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Actors Billie Lourd (L) and Taylor Lautner at the 2016 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park on November 5, 2016 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breeders' Cup)
  The Maxim Party With Johnnie Walker, Timex, Dodge, Hugo Boss, Dos Equis, Buffalo Jeans, Tabasco, And Pop Chips - InsidePHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 31: Actors Chris Pratt (L) and Anna Faris attend the Maxim Party with Johnnie Walker, Timex, Dodge, Hugo Boss, Dos Equis, Buffalo Jeans, Tabasco and popchips on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Maxim)
  AFI FEST 2013 Presented By Audi Premiere Of "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" - Red CarpetHOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Actor Christine Taylor and actor/director/producer Ben Stiller attend the premiere of "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" during AFI FEST 2013 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
  Coach 3rd Annual Evening Of Cocktails And Shopping To Benefit The Children's Defense Fund Hosted By Katie McGrath, J.J. Abrams and Bryan BurkSANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 10: (L-R) Actor Orlando Bloom, host J.J. Abrams, and singer Katy Perry attend Coach's 3rd Annual Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to Benefit the Children's Defense Fund hosted by Katie McGrath, J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk at Bad Robot on April 10, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coach)
  87th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actress Scarlett Johansson (R) and Romain Dauriac attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  FIJI Water At The 21st Annual Critics' Choice AwardsSANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 17: Honoree Amy Schumer (L) and designer Ben Hanisch pose for a selfie photo at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards presented by FIJI Water at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
  2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards - ArrivalsCLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert attends the 2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on July 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)
  2016 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  GQ & Dior Homme Honor Kris Van AsscheNEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actors (L-R) Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson attend a cocktail party in honor of designer Kris Van Assche and hosted by GQ & Dior Homme at The Cooper Square Hotel Penthouse on September 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for GQ Magazine)
  GREY GOOSE Vodka Hosts Still Alice And Killer Film Cocktail ReceptionWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) and actress Olivia Munn attend the Grey Goose host Still Alice and Killer Film cocktail reception at Sunset Tower on February 20, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka)
  72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Cocktail PartyBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Record Producer Richard Perry (L) and Jane Fonda attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards cocktail party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji CollectionHOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Celebs Who Split In 2017It's been a sad year.
