Cleveland Indians Extend Win Streak To 22 Games Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Indians CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians forces out Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals at second base and throws out Alex Gordon #4 at first base to complete the double play during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Royals 3-2 for their 22nd win in a row, an MLB record. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)