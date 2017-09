Cleveland Indians Sweep Detroit Tigers For 21 Straight Wins – September 2017 Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Indians CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Closing pitcher Cody Allen #37 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after the last out to defeat the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Tigers for their 21st straight win, setting the American League record for consecutive wins a day after tying it. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)