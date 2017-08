2017 MTV Video Music Awards Show – August 27 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kendrick Lamar (R) and Dave Free accept the Video of the Year award for 'Humble' from Gal Gadot onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)