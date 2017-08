Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S. – August 21, 2017 Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S. WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: Photographers set up near the Lincoln Memorial to the get a view of the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. During the eclipse, Washington D.C. residents will see the moon cover 81 percent of the sun at its peak. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)