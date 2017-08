Shawn Mendes at Quicken Loans Arena - August 2, 2017Shawn Mendes at Quicken Loans Arena - August 2, 2017

Charlie Puth at Quicken Loans Arena - August 2, 2017Charlie Puth at the Q in Cleveland - August 2, 2017

Jeremiah At Cricket Wireless In Stow - August 1, 2017Jeremiah At Cricket Wireless In Stow - August 1, 2017

The Jeremiah & Jeff Show's Weekend In Q10-4 PicsCheck out what we were up to this weekend!

Q104 Yappy Hours: 2017

Yappy Hour at Adega at the 9 - July 27, 2017