Remembering Chester Bennington, Lead Singer Of Linkin Park Live Earth Tokyo TOKYO - JULY 07: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the Tokyo leg of the Live Earth series of concerts, at Makuhari Messe, Chiba on July 7, 2007 in Tokyo, Japan. Launched by former US Vice President Al Gore to combat Global Warming, the concert is one of a series taking place over a 24-hour period on July 7 across seven continents. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)