Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017

  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel Rocking Progressive FieldPhotos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017Photos: CBS Radio Cleveland
  •  Next Gallery Poses & Paws: July 15, 2017
Categories: Entertainment Features

More Latest Photos

Billy Joel at Progressive Field: July 14, 2017
Poses & Paws: July 15, 2017
Andrew McMahon Interviewed By Jeremiah & JeffThe Q104 morning show interviews Andrew McMahon on Friday, July 14th before his show at Progressive Field opening for Billy Joel.
Yappy Hour at Adega at The 9 - July 13, 2017Yappy Hour at Adega at The 9 - July 13, 2017
Free Lunch at Public Square - July 13, 2017Free Lunch at Public Square - July 13, 2017
Jeff Sings 'God Bless America' At The Indians Game - July 9, 2017Jeff Sings 'God Bless America' At The Indians Game - July 9, 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 10, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live