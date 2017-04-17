The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1 FILES-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COACHELLA-GAGA Lady Gaga performs with Metallica onstage during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Lady Gaga has stepped in to replace the pregnant Beyonce at Coachella, ensuring that the premier music festival has a woman headliner for the first time in a decade. Coachella, one of the most lucrative music events in the world, late Tuesday, February 28, 2017 posted an updated lineup with Lady Gaga now the headliner on April 15 and April 22. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)