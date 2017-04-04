PICTURES: Jeff Faces His Fear Of Giraffes

PICTURES: Jeff Faces His Fear Of GiraffesJeff finally faced his fear...of giraffes.

The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterPictures of the Cleveland Indians' 25-man opening day roster

Jeremiah Interviews Andrew McMahon at the House of BluesAndrew McMahon spent some time with Jeremiah before his sold out show at the House of Blues on March 31st.

Jeremiah & Jeff Interview Daya at the House Of BluesDaya plays the House of Blues on March 29, 2017

We'll Miss You Average Joe! Saying Goodbye To Joe As He Goes HomeAverage Joe is going back home to Wisconsin! Here are some of our favorite moments from his time at Q104

Ocean Park Standoff Visits Q104 - March 23, 2017The band Ocean Park Standoff came into Q104 to play their hit 'Good News' and visit with Jeremiah, Jeff, and Aly!