Oscars 2017 Red Carpet & Awards 89th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Warren Beatty (R) explains a presentation error which resulted in Best Picture being announced as 'La La Land' instead of 'Moonlight' with host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)