  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017R. Kelly turns 50 on January 8th(Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Dave Matthews turns 50 on January 9th(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Stacey Dash turns 50 on January 20thLOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Actress Stacey Dash attends the premiere of Lionsgate Films' "America" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Connie Britton turns 50 on March 6thLOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Actress Connie Britton attends the premiere of Warner Brothers' "The Rite" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Lauren Graham turns 50 on March 16thLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 29: Actress Lauren Graham arrives at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Billy Corgan turns 50 on March 17thphoto credit: Rebecca Smolenski/CBS Radio Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins walks the red carpet at the APMAS
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Master P turns 50 on April 29thNEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Master P attends WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop Season 2 Premiere Screening And After Party on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Tim McGraw turns 50 on May 1stNASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 05: Tim McGraw attends the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Anderson Cooper turns 50 on June 3rdAnderson Cooper (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Pamela Anderson turns 50 on July 1st(Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Will Ferrell turns 50 on July 16th(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Vin Diesel turns 50 on July 18th(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Macy Gray turns 50 on September 6thSANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 21: Recording artist Macy Gray attends WE tv's L.A. Hair Season 3 Premiere Event on May 21, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for WE tv)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Leslie Jones turns 50 on September 7thNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Leslie Jones attends the "War Dogs" New York Premiere at Metrograph on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Louis CK turns 50 on September 12thNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Comedian Louis C.K. attends SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Faith Hill turns 50 on September 21stLAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: Singer Faith Hill performs onstage during the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Toni Braxton turns 50 on October 7th(Marc Baptiste for Motown Records)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Keith Urban turns 50 on October 26thBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Musician Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Julia Roberts turns 50 on October 28thNominee for Best Supporting Actress in "August: Osage County" Julia Roberts arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Vanilla Ice turns 50 on October 31stVanilla Ice (Mark Davis/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017David Guetta turns 50 on November 7th(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Jimmy Kimmel turns 50 on November 13thLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Lisa Bonet turns 50 on November 16thLisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz arrive to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO/ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ (Photo credit should read ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Mark Ruffalo turns 50 on November 22ndActor Mark Ruffalo arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Mo'Nique turns 50 on December 11thHOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: NO ONLINE, NO INTERNET, EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND TELEVISION USAGE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE LIVE OSCARS TELECAST) Actress Mo'Nique, winner of Best Supporting Actress award for "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire," poses in the press room at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • 26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017Jamie Foxx turns 50 on December 13th(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)credit Getty Images
Categories: Features

26 Celebs Turning 50 In 2017There are some birthday milestones that cannot go unnoticed. In 2017, some of the biggest celebrities on the planet, including Jamie Foxx, Julia Roberts and Anderson Cooper, will turn the big 5-0.
