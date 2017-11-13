Win A ‘Magic Of Lights’ VIP Experience

Enter here for your chance to win ‘All Access’ to Magic of Lights, presented by WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, opening this Friday at Victory Park in North Ridgeville.

Your family will also be treated to like a VIP at Q104 night on December 5th where you’ll not only get a car load pass — but also dinner and photos with Santa, plus hot cocoa and Jack Frost donuts!

Magic of Lights, the Holiday Lights Drive-Through experience benefiting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s will be returning to Victory Park Ohio this holiday season! Get the family together for this amazing Drive-Through experience!