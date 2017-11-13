Win A ‘Magic Of Lights’ VIP Experience

Filed Under: Contests

Enter here for your chance to win ‘All Access’ to Magic of Lights, presented by WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, opening this Friday at Victory Park in North Ridgeville.

Your family will also be treated to like a VIP at Q104 night on December 5th where you’ll not only get a car load pass — but also dinner and photos with Santa, plus hot cocoa and Jack Frost donuts!

Magic of Lights, the Holiday Lights Drive-Through experience benefiting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s will be returning to Victory Park Ohio this holiday season! Get the family together for this amazing Drive-Through experience!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live