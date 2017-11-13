Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ Tour Is Coming To FirstEnergy Stadium

Just when you thought Taylor Swift was done with surprises, she subtly announced a 2018 stadium tour with a stop in Cleveland on July 17.

Tickets for the North American leg of Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour, including the event at FirstEnergy Stadium, will be available to the public on Dec. 13. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until Nov. 28. More information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour will be produced and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG) and AEG Presents in North America, and Live Nation overseas, and kicks off on May 8, 2018 in Arizona.

For more information, click here.