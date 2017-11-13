Listening To This Music Could Mean You’re A Psychopath

While moves about psychopaths tend to depict them as liking classical music, like say Mozart in “The Silence of the Lambs,” a new study suggests their tastes fall along the lines of more popular music.

Researchers out of New York University set out to uncover the musical tastes of those with psychopathy, a personality disorder characterized by manipulativeness and a lack of empathy, and they were surprised by the results.

After questioning 190 NYU students about their levels of psychopathy, they then had them listen to a variety of music, and rate them on a seven-point scale.

Researchers then compared the scores to the student’s psychopathy scores, and discovered about 20 songs that seemed popular to those exhibiting high scores on the psychopathy scale.

So, what songs had the highest correlation with psychopaths?

Well tunes like Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean,” and Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” were the most popular.

On the other end of the spectrum, Dire Straits’ “Money For Nothing,” The Knacks’ “My Sharona” and the country tune “Wayward Wind,” were the least popular among psychopaths.

But if you’re a fan of any of the psychopath songs don’t worry, you may not be one yourself. So far the study hasn’t been published in any peer-reviewed journals, so it may not actually hold water.