A Wild Turkey Is On The Run In Cuyahoga Falls

By Paul Laux
If you’re in the Cuyahoga Falls area, and especially if you’re on a bike down there – beware.  This weekend, a wild turkey has been terrorizing people in the are.  If you’re on a bike, you’re probably going to get chased (and boy those things are fast).  If you’re in a car, it’ll probably chase you too.

So what do you DO if this happens to you?

Not much.

Just run, and run fast.  The turkey has even become somewhat of a celebrity in the area, even if he pretty annoying.  Most people just think that he is protesting Thanksgiving, which is just a little more than a week away.

Gobble gobble.

