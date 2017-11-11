Top 20 Cleveland Countdown November 11, 2017

1. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

2. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/ SZA

3. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

4. What About Us-P!nk

5. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

6. Praying-Kesha

7. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

8. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

9. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

10. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

11. Havana-Camila Cabello

12. 1-800-273-8255-Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid

13. Miles-Phillip Phillips

14. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

15. …Ready For It?-Taylor Swift

16. Good Times-All Time Low

17. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

18. Attention-Charlie Puth

19. New Rules-Dua Lipa

20. Bad At Love-Halsey

