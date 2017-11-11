Top 20 Cleveland Countdown November 11, 2017

1. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
2. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/ SZA
3. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
4. What About Us-P!nk
5. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
6. Praying-Kesha
7. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
8. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
9. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
10. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
11. Havana-Camila Cabello
12. 1-800-273-8255-Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid
13. Miles-Phillip Phillips
14. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
15. …Ready For It?-Taylor Swift
16. Good Times-All Time Low
17. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
18. Attention-Charlie Puth
19. New Rules-Dua Lipa
20. Bad At Love-Halsey
