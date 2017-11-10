IT’S FRIDAY. Time to get your weekend together, and there is plenty to get into. Here is just some of the things you can check out:

WICKED:

Gain a fresh perspective on the Land of Oz at “Wicked,” the hit Broadway show that’s in Cleveland for a run at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square. There is almost no other better place to take a date, and it’ll be going ALL weekend. So head to Playhouse Square and have a blast.

Catch you later, Grand Rapids, MI! 👋🏻

Next stop: KeyBank State Theatre at @PlayhouseSquare in Cleveland, OH. #WICKED pic.twitter.com/5mMpyxho8c — WICKED The Musical (@WickedIntl) November 6, 2017

PIECE OF HER HEART:

Continuing with the musical route, this is something else you need to see. Experience the rugged Scottish highlands, from a distance, at a series of performances by the Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall.

GEAUGA FRESH FARMERS WINTER MARKET

Just because it’s getting cold doesn’t mean that market you love is going away. Bundle up and shop! Winter wont stop you!

Check out everything else going on this weekend right here.