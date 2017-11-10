Win Halsey Tickets

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to win tickets to see Halsey at the Wolstein Center on November 22nd.

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll be win a pair of tickets to see Halsey! You’ll also be qualified to win the grand prize of front row seats! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Listen at the winning times of 7:40 am, 11:40 am, 2:40 pm, and 4:40 pm. Call in at 216-578-0104!

*The grand prize is front row seats AND a pair of backstage passes.

Tickets are still available at livenation.com

