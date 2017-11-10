Will Ferrell Has A Unique Request For LeBron James

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: LeBron James
LeBron James (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

If Will Ferrell asks you to do something, you’d probably listen – right?  Well what if he asks you to run for president?  Just ask LeBron James, because that’s exactly what he asked of the NBA athlete.

“I went over to LeBron, and I’m like, ‘I was just telling my wife the other night that you need to run for President. You’re from the Midwest. You’re very famous. You’re very popular. You’re very articulate. Please run for office,” Ferrell said.

After recapping this moment on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Ferrell turned to the camera and asked AGAIN – he really isn’t joking.

“Lebron, I’m telling you now, we need you,” Ferrell said. “And I would love some of your shoes.”

