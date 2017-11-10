Will Ferrell Has A Unique Request For LeBron James

If Will Ferrell asks you to do something, you’d probably listen – right? Well what if he asks you to run for president? Just ask LeBron James, because that’s exactly what he asked of the NBA athlete.

“I went over to LeBron, and I’m like, ‘I was just telling my wife the other night that you need to run for President. You’re from the Midwest. You’re very famous. You’re very popular. You’re very articulate. Please run for office,” Ferrell said.

Will Ferrell wants LeBron James to run for president #Cavshttps://t.co/MXXid7lMbj — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationNet) November 10, 2017

After recapping this moment on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Ferrell turned to the camera and asked AGAIN – he really isn’t joking.

“Lebron, I’m telling you now, we need you,” Ferrell said. “And I would love some of your shoes.”

do you think LeBron could play in the NBA and be the president of the US at the same time? I'm legitimately intrigued https://t.co/XqMamUkEgY — Charlie Hulme (@charlie_hulme) November 9, 2017

