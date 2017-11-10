25 Things You Didn’t Know About Taylor Swift

Merry Swiftmas! In honor of this new holiday, we looked to our friends at US Magazine to learn some facts about Taylor Swift. She opened up to them in an exclusive interview to help her fans get to know her just a little bit better.

She used to keep hermit crabs as pets when she was a kid. One summer, she lost her pet hermit crab before she had to leave the shore to go back to school. She went back to the house that winter and to find the hermit crab wandering around the house still alive. She talks to her mom on the phone roughly three times a day. She can’t watch Pocahontas without crying. (can relate) She used to have a pug named Nelly. It was named that because she really liked the rapper Nelly. When she performed with Nelly on tour, she did not tell him this. (WHY?!) She is very aware that youth and fame don’t last forever, so she makes the most of this every day.

