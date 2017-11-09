Wisconsin Wants To Lower Drinking Age To 19

From Fox 8 —

A trio of lawmakers in Wisconsin wants to lower the drinking age to 19.

“I think generally speaking that consenting adults should be able to engage in these kinds of activities without the government getting in the way,” Republican state representative Adam Jarchow said.

“I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can’t have a beer.”

The idea stems from a campaign promise from President Trump being pro-federalism, meaning he is pro-devolving federal power back to the states.

