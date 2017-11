No matter who you are, young, old, or even ex-President…we all have to eventually serve our time on a jury.

Usually, you spend hours a day for about a week sitting, waiting, hoping to either be let go, or to actually get on a case. However for some people in Chicago, it went a little different for them – because this week President Obama had to report.

So what do you do when you’re waiting and a President walks in? Shake his hand and make a video, of course!