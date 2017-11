LeBron has always been one to get super involved with his community, even when he was in Miami. That is something that is never going to change, as he recently appeared in a video for The University Of Akron.

His foundation is partnering with the school, and creating even more opportunities for kids who need help with school.

“It’s all about sparking hope and fulfilling dreams for my I PROMISE kids,” says James in the video’s introduction.

Check out the video below.