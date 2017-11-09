Veteran’s Day Food Freebies And Deals

This weekend is Veteran’s Day, Saturday (November 11th) is the actual holiday, but it’s being observed tomorrow – which means there are Veteran’s Day discounts, deals, and freebies being offered at your favorite restaurants on both days. There are so many, we can’t mention them all, but here are some highlights:
Friday, November 10, 2017
- Denny’s – From 5 a.m to noon, all active, inactive, and retired military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast, at participating locations.
- IHOP – All active duty and retired vets can get free Red, White, and Blue Pancakes this Friday.
Saturday November 11, 2017
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – A free small order of meatballs with ricotta cheese for former or active military personnel.
- Applebee’s – Veterans and active duty military can choose a free meal from a limited menu, proof of service is required.
- Bar Louie – Free flatbread for vets and active military this Saturday.
- Bob Evans – They’re giving vets and active military a free item from a limited menu.
- Boston Market – Use this coupon to get a BOGO individual meal and drink.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Vets and active military who dine-on get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries, all day long this Saturday.
- California Pizza Kitchen – Vets and active military personnel can choose a free entree from a special Veteran’s Day menu, bring proof of service or come in uniform to get the deal.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Free donut for veterans and active duty military this Saturday.
- Hooters – Veterans and current servicemen and women who present proof of service can get a free meal from their special Veteran’s Day menu.
- Little Caesars Pizza – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, they’re giving veterans and active military members a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo.
- Macaroni Grill – All veterans and active duty military get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entree on Saturday.
- Outback Steakhouse – Active, retired military, and veterans will get a free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink this Veteran’s Day, with valid ID.
- Texas Roadhouse – They’re offering a free special veteran’s lunch menu, which includes a beverage and sides.
- Village Inn – Free Inn-Credible V.I.B. breakfast for all who have served.
Friday AND Saturday November 10-11, 2017
- BJ’s Restaurant – All veterans and active military members will get a complimentary entree (less than $12.95), they just need to show military ID to get the offer.
- Fazoli’s – Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce for all active, inactive and retired military personnel this Friday and Saturday.
- Spaghetti Warehouse – Get the buy one entree, get one free coupon from their website to get a BOGO deal this Friday through Sunday.
Check out the entire list here.