Veteran’s Day Food Freebies And Deals

This weekend is Veteran’s Day, Saturday (November 11th) is the actual holiday, but it’s being observed tomorrow – which means there are Veteran’s Day discounts, deals, and freebies being offered at your favorite restaurants on both days. There are so many, we can’t mention them all, but here are some highlights:

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s – From 5 a.m to noon, all active, inactive, and retired military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast, at participating locations.

Saturday November 11, 2017

Friday AND Saturday November 10-11, 2017

BJ’s Restaurant – All veterans and active military members will get a complimentary entree (less than $12.95), they just need to show military ID to get the offer.

Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce for all active, inactive and retired military personnel this Friday and Saturday. Spaghetti Warehouse – Get the buy one entree, get one free coupon from their website to get a BOGO deal this Friday through Sunday.

