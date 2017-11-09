Reasons To Attend The Crocker Park Tree Lighting

From playing holiday hits to celebrating everything jolly Cleveland has in store, we love it all.

However, the one thing we look forward to most each year is the Crocker Park Tree Lighting. This year, the annual event takes place on Saturday, November 18th.

Whether you’ve gone every year or you’ve always wanted to experience it, we’ve put together a list with reasons why you just can’t miss it.

It’s about more than just lighting the tree. There’s so much family-friendly entertainment including performances by the Trutek Dance Co., Kevin Quinn, Jim Brickman and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra. But the tree is a pretty BIG deal. Santa needs your family’s help lighting the beautiful holiday tree, which stands at a whopping 50-feet. That’s right, we said Santa. Yep, he’ll be there. It’s absolutely beautiful. Crocker Park is stunning any time of the year, but there’s just something extra-special about the Christmas season. From the gorgeous lights strung along the streets to the New York-style window displays at your favorite stores, this is something you can’t miss. There’s something in it for everyone. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or something else, the night is filled with activities for everyone to enjoy including ice-skating, entertainment, shopping and food.

We’ll see you there!