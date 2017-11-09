Michael Carbonaro Live! at Hard Rock Rocksino Rescheduled Date

Michael Carbonaro Live!

Rescheduled date: February 17, all existing tickets will be honored.

“Due to a sudden family emergency, the “Michael Carbonaro Live!” show at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park has been rescheduled for February 17. All existing tickets for the November 11 show will be honored. Michael Carbonaro apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

WHEN: Saturday, November 11th at 8pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Purchase Tickets Here

All Rocksino Shows are 21 & Over

Cleveland, OH – Michael Carbonaro has performed over five hundred comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit TV series, The Carbonaro Effect on truTV. Now, Michael Carbonaro is taking his show on the road and, for a limited time, you can feel the effect of Michael Carbonaro… Live! Saturday November 11 at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park!

If you have ever wondered what it must feel like to be on the other side of the charmingly devious Michael Carbonaro as he works his magic to make people believe the unbelievable, now is your chance to find out. You will not just “sit back, relax, and enjoy the show,” Michael Carbonaro Live! is jam-packed with audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and a whirlwind of mind-blowing magic performed live on stage. See for yourself why Michael was named “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts.

Due to the year-round demands of his television shooting schedule, Carbonaro can only accommodate a limited number of theatrical appearances. In his own words, “I’m thrilled to get the chance to connect with fans and do what I have loved doing since I was a just a kid – performing magic for live crowds!”

After years of performing in comedy clubs and school gymnasiums, Carbonaro started winning roles as an actor in both television and film. This led to a breakout series of hit magical appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. After turning into a viral sensation, Michael’s unique brand of magic performed for unsuspecting people landed him his own hidden-camera series, The Carbonaro Effect, currently in its second season on truTV. Michael has also starred in CBS’s Rush Hour, NBC’s 30 Rock, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, and Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and is a late-night regular on such shows as Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see Michael Carbonaro Live! For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.MichaelCarbonaro.com. Connect with Michael on Twitter & Instagram @m_carbonaro for exciting updates.