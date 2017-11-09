Listen To Q104 All Day For Every Song From Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’

Filed Under: Reputation, taylor swift

Taylor Swift’s new album reputation is the highly anticipated follow up to 1989, and is available in stores Friday! We’re marking the occasion with a “Taylor Swift Celebration” on Q104.

IMPACT: Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’

Beginning with the Jeremiah & Jeff Show at 6 am, you can HEAR IT BEFORE YOU BUY IT.

reputation tracklist:

​1. “…Ready for It?”
2. “End Game” (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)
3. “I Did Something Bad”
4. “Don’t Blame Me”
5. “Delicate”
6. “Look What You Made Me Do”
7. “So It Goes…”
8. “Gorgeous”
9. “Getaway Car”
10. “King of My Heart”
11. “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”
12. “Dress”
13. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
14. “Call It What You Want”
15. “New Years Day”

All day long we’ll feature 2 songs from the album every hour. Here’s the hour-by-hour breakdown.

6 am: Delicate, Gorgeous

7 am: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, New Year’s Day

8 am: Getaway Car, King Of My Heart

9 am: I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me

10 am: …Ready For It?, So It Goes…

11 am: Dancing With Our Hands Tied, Dress

12 pm: Call It What You Want, Delicate

1 pm: Gorgeous, This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

2 pm: New Year’s Day, Getaway Car

3 pm: End Game, King Of My Heart

4 pm: I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me

5 pm: So It Goes…, Dancing With Our Hands Tied

6 pm: Delicate, Dress

7 pm: …Ready For It?, Gorgeous

8 pm: Call It What You Want

9 pm: …Ready For It?, New Year’s Day

10 pm: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, Look What You Made Me Do

11 pm: Getaway Car, …Ready For It?

Which new Taylor Swift songs are your favorites? (you can pick one song, or multiple)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live