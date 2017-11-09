Listen To Q104 All Day For Every Song From Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’

Taylor Swift’s new album reputation is the highly anticipated follow up to 1989, and is available in stores Friday! We’re marking the occasion with a “Taylor Swift Celebration” on Q104.

IMPACT: Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’

Beginning with the Jeremiah & Jeff Show at 6 am, you can HEAR IT BEFORE YOU BUY IT.

reputation tracklist:

​1. “…Ready for It?”

2. “End Game” (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)

3. “I Did Something Bad”

4. “Don’t Blame Me”

5. “Delicate”

6. “Look What You Made Me Do”

7. “So It Goes…”

8. “Gorgeous”

9. “Getaway Car”

10. “King of My Heart”

11. “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12. “Dress”

13. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14. “Call It What You Want”

15. “New Years Day”

All day long we’ll feature 2 songs from the album every hour. Here’s the hour-by-hour breakdown.

6 am: Delicate, Gorgeous

7 am: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, New Year’s Day

8 am: Getaway Car, King Of My Heart

9 am: I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me

10 am: …Ready For It?, So It Goes…

11 am: Dancing With Our Hands Tied, Dress

12 pm: Call It What You Want, Delicate

1 pm: Gorgeous, This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

2 pm: New Year’s Day, Getaway Car

3 pm: End Game, King Of My Heart

4 pm: I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me

5 pm: So It Goes…, Dancing With Our Hands Tied

6 pm: Delicate, Dress

7 pm: …Ready For It?, Gorgeous

8 pm: Call It What You Want

9 pm: …Ready For It?, New Year’s Day

10 pm: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, Look What You Made Me Do

11 pm: Getaway Car, …Ready For It?

Which new Taylor Swift songs are your favorites? (you can pick one song, or multiple)