Could Sandra Oh Return To “Grey’s Anatomy”

Anything is possible. Seriously.

This includes Sandra Oh returning to the classic “Grey’s Anatomy.”

There has been nothing confirmed as of now, but that can always change in a second, and these things are often last-minute anyway.

Kevin McKidd, while promoting the show, mentioned that he would love to have her back, and apparently it’s something she herself has thought about – and likes the idea.

“Even though I was part of it, Christina and Owen [were my favorite couple on the show],” McKidd told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “They were such a complex couple and really loved each other and were passionate. They really struggled through a lot.”

I wish Sandra Oh would come back on Greys. I loved her and Owen together. — Phyllis stegner (@phyllis_stegner) November 5, 2017

“When my character got married to Amelia, she got kind of jealous and was like, ‘No, that’s not right! That shouldn’t be the way. That’s not cool. That shouldn’t be whats going on,’” he then told her she should really come back.

How’d she respond? “Well maybe, maybe.”