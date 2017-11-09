Celine Dion and Steve Aoki Team for ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Remix

By Robyn Collins

An unlikely pair banded together to raise over $1 million for Omnia Nightclub’s Las Vegas Victims Fund.

Steve Aoki and Celine Dion delivered a surprise performance/remix of her classic “My Heart Will Go On.”



Aoki has been remixing the Dion classic for years, according to NME, but this time the two Vegas residents teamed up in person.

The money raised helps families of victims from the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1.

Check out fan footage of the performance below.