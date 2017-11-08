Study Reveals Cities With Priciest Concert Tickets

Thanks to a new study conducted by travel site Wanderu that analyzed the prices of thousands of concert tickets across the U.S. — for shows ranging from Janet Jackson and Lorde to Kendrick Lamar and The Killers — we now have a much clearer picture than ever of where the most expensive places to buy a ticket are.

At the very top of the list is Los Angeles, not altogether surprising considering the city’s large population and outsized entertainment presence.

Nearby Las Vegas landed at No. 2 on the list, while Houston, Texas took third place.

Incredibly, New York City was No. 7, while Cleveland was No. 15.

As for the cheapest place to buy a concert ticket? Grand Rapids, Michigan, landed at No. 47 — the bottom of the list. Just above was Buffalo, New York at 46, and then New Orleans, Louisiana at 45.

