Starbucks Offering BOGO – But Only For A Short Time

Forget about the cups, you can get BOGO Starbucks! That means you and your special person can each have your fix for cheap! Or you could always just get two and save one for later.

Either way, as part of their “Give Good Share Event,” from Nov. 9th to Nov 13th. (2-5pm), if you purchase a holiday drink – you’ll get another one free!

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

Eligible holiday beverages include:

*Chestnut Praline Latte

*Peppermint Mocha

*Caramel Brulée Latte

*Gingerbread Latte

*Eggnog Latte

*Holiday Spice Flat White Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC.

Get your drink on! More here.