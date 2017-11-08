Starbucks Offering BOGO – But Only For A Short Time

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Starbucks
(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Forget about the cups, you can get BOGO Starbucks!  That means you and your special person can each have your fix for cheap!  Or you could always just get two and save one for later.

Either way, as part of their “Give Good Share Event,” from Nov.  9th to Nov 13th. (2-5pm), if you purchase a holiday drink – you’ll get another one free!

Eligible holiday beverages include:

*Chestnut Praline Latte

*Peppermint Mocha

*Caramel Brulée Latte

*Gingerbread Latte

*Eggnog Latte

*Holiday Spice Flat White Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC.

Get your drink on! More here.

 

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live