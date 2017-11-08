“Sister Sister” Is One Step Away From A Reboot

Remember Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry?  Of course you do!  They were the twins from the popular show “Sister Sister,” and they have confirmed that they are just one step away from bringing the show back!

“[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything,” reported the Mowrys.

Bringing shows back from the 90s is nothing new (looking at you, Fuller House), and they are a hit for everyone!

No word on when it’ll happen, or even what the final steps are – but it seems like we’re closer than ever to having them back.

