Machine Gun Kelly Joins Cast Of New Netflix Sandra Bullock Thriller

Cleveland hip-hop artist and all around entertainer Machine Gun Kelly is set to start in a new Netflix thriller called Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, Variety reports.

MGK just announced a special Cleveland Christmas show at the Wolstein Center on December, as well.

For the movie, he’ll be part of a cast that includes John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, and Jacki Weaver, along with Bullock.

Here’s what we know about the movie, from Variety:

The film follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded then forced to walk through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river. Baker [Machine Gun Kelly] will play Felix in the pic.

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, has acted before. He’ll appear opposite Vera Farmiga in Captive State, coming soon. Plus, he was also in a movie in the summer of 2016 with Emma Roberts and Dave Franco called Nerve.