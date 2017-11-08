Machine Gun Kelly Joins Cast Of New Netflix Sandra Bullock Thriller

Filed Under: machine gun kelly
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cleveland hip-hop artist and all around entertainer Machine Gun Kelly is set to start in a new Netflix thriller called Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, Variety reports.

MGK just announced a special Cleveland Christmas show at the Wolstein Center on December, as well.

For the movie, he’ll be part of a cast that includes John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, and Jacki Weaver, along with Bullock.

Here’s what we know about the movie, from Variety:

The film follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded then forced to walk through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river. Baker [Machine Gun Kelly] will play Felix in the pic.

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, has acted before. He’ll appear opposite Vera Farmiga in Captive State, coming soon. Plus, he was also in a movie in the summer of 2016 with Emma Roberts and Dave Franco called Nerve.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live