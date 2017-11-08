Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour Coming To Akron Goodyear Theater

DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY ON TOUR

All New Interactive Live Concert Experience Coming To Northeast Ohio

WHEN: Saturday, April 28th

WHERE: The Goodyear Theater

General On Sale Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Are you ready to DANCE?!? Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour is an ALL NEW interactive live concert experience brought to you by Disney and it is coming to Akron’s brand new Goodyear Theater on Saturday, April 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Sing along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with your favorite characters: Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Sofia The First, Puppy Dog Pals, Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, The Lion Guard and more! Preschoolers and their families are invited to get up and dance, play games and join the biggest dance party around!

Presale tickets go on sale today and there are a variety of ways to get your tickets FIRST before the general on sale.

Disney Junior Facebook Presale: November 14 at 10 a.m. and ending November 16 at 10 p.m.

More Info at: https://www.facebook.com/DisneyJuniorTour

Venue Presales: November 16 at 10 a.m. and ending November 16 at 10 p.m.

password: MICKEY

Public On sales: November 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. All tickets will be available at the Goodyear Theater Box Office and Ticketfly.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone at 877.4.FLY.TIX (877.435.9849).

ABOUT THE GOODYEAR THEATER

East End Promotions, an entertainment subsidiary of partners Industrial Realty Group and Industrial Commercial Properties has teamed up with the Cleveland-based Elevation Group in the development of two new Northeastern Ohio concert and event venues. The Goodyear Theater and Hall were built in 1920 and were used by Goodyear, internally, for a variety of purposes over the next nine decades. Neither venue has ever been open to the public for music and entertainment.

The complex, known as the East End, encompasses the historic Goodyear headquarters at 1201 East Market Street in Akron. The new entertainment complex will feature the Goodyear Theater (seated capacity of 1,458) and Goodyear Hall (capacity of 3,500). The East End is a 5.5 million square foot, mixed use redevelopment initiative. In addition to the theater and hall, the development includes the East End Residence Loft Apartments, state-of-the-art office space, and the new Hilton Garden Inn Hotel along with planned restaurants, retail and more.

For additional information, venue logo(s) and renderings, please refer to the attachments below or visit http://www.GoodyearTheater.com