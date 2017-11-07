Tiffany’s Is Selling A Tin Can For $1,000

Tiffany & Co. has a new line of merchandise called “Everyday Objects”, which is exactly what we all want, right? Cheap stuff… but, like… sold for really expensive.

According to Uproxx —

“The line features glass bowls, sterling silver razors, gold crazy straws, and best of all a $1,000 tin can.

Tiffany’s reason (excuse) for selling the can for so much, and also, at all, is that they want to turn ‘utilitarian items into handcrafted works of art.'”

Look at this tin can:

if you're not planning on getting me this tin can from tiffany's for christmas, please don't get me anything at all. pic.twitter.com/NIPBQvjQcT — Gabrielle (@gbabyslims) November 3, 2017

Who doesn’t want a fancy place to store their office pencils?

When panhandling before the big riot, don't be caught without this stunning $1,000 tin can from Tiffany's pic.twitter.com/Mgw5IEup2H — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) November 5, 2017

There’s a $9,000 ball of yarn, made out of sterling silver, for your robotic cat.

Happy shopping!