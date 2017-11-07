Target Released Their Black-Friday Ad Early

Get ready, Cleveland – it’s almost Black Friday – and Target is prepping you early. They released their ad already, including their hours.

You can check out the ad right here, but here are the highlights:

Target stores will open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and close at midnight. Stores will then reopen 6 a.m. Black Friday. So you won’t be able to do the overnight binge at the red dot.

To celebrate the release of the ad, only on Nov. 6, Target is offering a handful of deals online and in-store.

If you have a Target card, you will also get some early access to deals – check out the ad for more.

“When you consider the breadth of our Black Friday offers, guests can save more across Target than any other time of the year, with literally thousands of deals to choose from,” Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said.

The deals include a ton of top products, like televisions.

More here.