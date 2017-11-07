Target Released Their Black-Friday Ad Early

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: black friday, Target
(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Get ready, Cleveland – it’s almost Black Friday – and Target is prepping you early.  They released their ad already, including their hours.

You can check out the ad right here, but here are the highlights:

  • Target stores will open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and close at midnight. Stores will then reopen 6 a.m. Black Friday.  So you won’t be able to do the overnight binge at the red dot.
  • To celebrate the release of the ad, only on Nov. 6, Target is offering a handful of deals online and in-store.
  • If you have a Target card, you will also get some early access to deals – check out the ad for more.

“When you consider the breadth of our Black Friday offers, guests can save more across Target than any other time of the year, with literally thousands of deals to choose from,” Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said.

The deals include a ton of top products, like televisions.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live