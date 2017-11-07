Nothing Says Happy Holidays Like A Keg Of Ranch Dressing

CBS Local — Just in time for the holidays, now you can get your special someone just what they’ve always wanted: a keg of ranch dressing.

Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch lovers the chance to order an entire mini-keg of the popular salad dressing. The price? Just $50 for a keg of ranch that is about 9.7 inches tall.

The keg reportedly holds up to five liters of ranch dressing. You also get some extras if you order the keg, including a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch.

The company says there’s a special coating inside the keg to keep the ranch tasting fresh. You can pre-order the keg now, and they’re scheduled to start shipping Dec. 11.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

