Gotta Know: I-X Christmas Connection Show

The I-X Christmas Connection show is coming up from November 17th through the 19th, and you can get the details here.

Gina from the I-X Center in Cleveland joined us to provide more details. Listen above.

From November 17th to the 19th at the I-X Center, explore over 600 booths filled with crafts and unique gifts, letting you find the perfect present for everyone on your list! Enjoy live festive entertainment, visit with Santa and reminisce with movies from Christmas past!

Show Hours:

Friday, November 17: 10 AM – 8 PM

Saturday, November 18: 10 AM – 8PM

Sunday, November 19: 10 AM – 6PM

Tickets on sale now. Get more info and tickets at www.ixchristmasconnection.com/

Highlights Include:

Authors-on-Call

Authors-on-Call will be at I-X Christmas Connection this year for an autograph signing and talking to fans while discussing their books and CD’s. Six authors will be on site including Mark Dawidziak, Jill Burke, Andre Bernier from Cleveland’s own FOX 8 News, Neil Zucher, Mike Olszewski and Bob Adamov. Visit IXChristmasConnection.com/authors-on-call/ for scheduled appearance times.

Children 12 and under FREE

Fun will be had by all who attend, especially the little ones! I-X Christmas Connection brings the Christmas magic alive with special features meant just for kids including:

• In SantaLand, they can visit Santa in his house as they share with the Jolly Old Elf their Christmas wishes and capture the moment with a photo.

• The Sugar Plum Shoppe presented by Discount Drug Mart features over 4,000 pre-wrapped gifts (under $8.00 each) and is perfect for pint-sized wallets to buy special little gifts for mom, dad, grandparents, sibling, teachers and friends.

• At Gingerbread Square, the first 500 kids will have the chance to decorate and eat their own holiday cookie.

• “Breakfast with Santa” is a popular feature that delights parents and kids alike! Wait to see if Santa can find his way to the I-X Center while singing and dancing with Mrs. Claus and friends. All kids attending will receive a special present and a photo opportunity with our guests of honor (attendees must bring own camera). A separate admission ticket is needed for this event. Additional details can be found below.

Gingerbread House Contest

Culinary students around Northeast Ohio are competing in the I-X Christmas Connection Gingerbread House Competition. These one-of-a-kind masterpieces will be on display throughout the weekend after judging concludes on Friday, November 17. The winning student culinary group will receive a $500 donation to their school’s programming.

Live Performances & Special Guests

Holiday music throughout the weekend is bound to get everyone in the Christmas spirit! Local choirs and gospel groups, Irish dance and music bands will be playing and performing all of the seasonal favorites. Don’t miss Northeast Ohio’s own Singing Angels for two performances on Friday, November 17 beginning at 7:00pm. For a full list of performances, please visit IXChristmasConnect.com.

Guests will not want to miss U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Olympic gold medalist, Dominique Moceanu as she appears in SantaLand on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12:00pm – 2:00pm for an autograph signing and photo opportunity. She’ll be on site with her jewelry line, Creations by C&C Dominique Moceanu Signature Collection and her latest book Off Balance: A Memoir, which are both available in booth #776.

Also, attending the show and greeting fans is the legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback, Bernie Kosar on Saturday, November 18 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm. Kosar will be on site with Cleveland Landmark Press promoting his new book Bernie Kosar: Learning to Scramble in booth #301 with an autograph signing and photo opportunity.

Recess Game

Get ready to play games! This year’s feature area will showcase Recess Games. Recess is not your typical game store, they have fun and engaging games for all ages, interactive learn-and-play events, plus a gaming community where players of all skill levels can participate. You won’t want to miss I-X Christmas Connection Recess Game Days, which includes:

• Friday, November 17 – Recess will showcase card games for all ages.

• Saturday, November 18 – Recess will host a Pokemon Party with a special giveaway at 11:30am and 2:30pm.

• Sunday, November 19 – It’s Family Game Day hosted by Recess.

Women’s Recovery Center

The I-X Christmas Connection gives back in a big way this year. The proud charitable partner is the Women’s Recovery Center who will be on site in booth 665 selling beautiful, handmade holiday greeting cards and gift tags. Donation boxes will be setup throughout the event in seven locations with all proceeds going towards this wonderful organization based right here in Cleveland:

• After a full day of shopping, attendees will truly appreciate the Shop and Drop, allowing them to place their holiday purchases in one convenient location while they explore the show floor.

• Life’s made easier with gift wrapping for all attendees, located right next to the Shop and Drop. Gift wrapping is free, but a donation is appreciated.

• Additional donation locations can be found at the ticket office, coat check, customer service, credentials and the Sugar Plum Shoppe.

Dates/Hours:

November 17-19 at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio, One I-X Center Drive on Route 237, adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00am – 8:00pm and Sunday from 10:00am – 5:00pm.

Tickets:

Save $2 by purchasing discounted general admission tickets for $11.99 at select Discount Drug Mart locations. Don’t forget about the Kris Kringle Pack which includes four tickets and a parking pass for only $46.99. Tickets sold in advance online at IXChristmasConnect.com are $13.99 (convenience fee included). Children 12 and under FREE.

Breakfast with Santa:

Tickets to Breakfast with Santa for Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, are $21.00 for adults and $13.00 for children 12 and under. This includes the live show and hot breakfast directly following. Doors open at 8:30am. Breakfast with Santa tickets include admission to the I-X Christmas Connection and can be purchased online or at select Discount Drug Mart store locations