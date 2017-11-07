Election Day Info You Need

Get out and VOTE! There really is no reason not to.

It’s a lot of fun, and you get a really cool sticker. So whether you feel strongly about something, or even if you don’t, your vote matters and counts!

Don’t really know what’s on the ballot or what the issues are about? Here is the information you need for the big day today!

The big things at hand will be things such as Issue 2, which deals with prescription drug prices. For all the info on this issue, you can go right here.

Also on the ballot, Marsy’s Law, or Issue 1 – which aims at providing constitutional rights to crime victims.

The polls open at 6:30, and close at 7:30, so get out there and VOTE!

