Election Day Info You Need

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Election Day
Ohio 'I Voted' sticker (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio)

Get out and VOTE!  There really is no reason not to.

It’s a lot of fun, and you get a really cool sticker.  So whether you feel strongly about something, or even if you don’t, your vote matters and counts!

Don’t really know what’s on the ballot or what the issues are about?  Here is the information you need for the big day today!

The big things at hand will be things such as Issue 2, which deals with prescription drug prices.  For all the info on this issue, you can go right here.

Also on the ballot, Marsy’s Law, or Issue 1 – which aims at providing constitutional rights to crime victims.

The polls open at 6:30, and close at 7:30, so get out there and VOTE!

More here.

 

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live