Praise Hidden Valley for blessing us with holiday-themed ranch merchandise we never knew was possible, but what we knew we needed.

There now exists a place called the Hidden Valley Ranch OUTlet where you can purchase fantastical commodities. (My favorite might be the ranch fountain. Oh yeah, that’s a thing.)

According to hellogiggles.com, Hidden Valley first dropped its own merchandise in March, which included a $50 bedazzled ranch dressing bottle that host Andy Cohen got his hands on: