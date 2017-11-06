jeremiah, jeff, morning, show, WQAL, Q104, cleveland, water fountains, sparkling water, paris, france

Paris Has A Sparkling New City Feature

The keyword here is 'Sparkling'.
Filed Under: Paris, public policy
Article by M Hribar
What are some things that you think Cleveland needs? Well, did a sparkling water fountain enter that list?

If so, Paris can relate! Beginning in 2010, the city installed eight ‘fontaine petillante’ features, the name locals have given the sparkling water fountains. Due to success or reception, Paris’ City Hall has made it so that all 20 arrondissements (districts) will have at least one.

“People often told me that they were ready to drink tap water if it was carbonated, now they’ve got no excuse not to [drink the tap water].” said the head of the Paris water board Anne le Strat.

The fontaine petillantes are similar to regular water fountains and are supplied by the city’s main water line. The machine has a CO2 carbonator which adds bubbles which guarantees a ‘fresh flavor’.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that this fountain’s water was, given the unprepossessing look, a magical surprise. Cool but not icy, it’s extremely fizzy.” A taste-taster explained.

What’s next? Free city soda fountains? Okay that sounds too good…

