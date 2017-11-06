Netflix Is Cutting Ties with Kevin Spacey

Over the last few days, Kevin Spacey sexual harassment and assault allegations continue to pile against him. Since then, more have come forward, Scotland Yard has come forward that they would investigate a London incident in 2008.

People reported that at least eight members of the production crew of House of Cards were sexually harassed.

On top of that, Netflix will be pulling Spacey from an upcoming Netflix film based on Gore Vidal, ‘Gore’ as well as finishing the final season of ‘House of Cards’ without Spacey and his character Frank Underwood.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey,” an announcement from the production company read “[We] continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus.”

SPOILER: In Season 5, Kevin Spacey’s character of Frank Underwood resigns which allows Robin Wright’s character of Claire Underwood to take office. It ends with Claire ignoring Frank’s call as she looks at the camera and says, ‘my turn’.

The most recent allegation against Spacey comes from Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry has stepped forward.

Thanks to anyone who's ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences https://t.co/DezeSnr6Gj — HarryDreyfuss (@harrydreyfuss) November 4, 2017

Richard Dreyfuss has since shown support for his son.