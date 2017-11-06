jeremiah, jeff, morning, show, WQAL, Q104, cleveland, miley, cyrus, SNL,

Miley Cyrus Hits Up SNL!

Miley Cyrus marked her return to Saturday Night Live, singing two cuts from her new album, Younger Now. She preformed ‘Bad Mood’ and ‘I Would Die For You’, giving us some country cabaret realness.

She also appeared on the song ‘The Baby Step’ which definitely hailed the ‘old’ 2013 Miley.

Younger Now opened at No. 5  five on the Billboard 200 with 45,000 album-equivalent units (33,000 pure sales) and features the No. 10 hit, ‘Malibu’.

In 2013, her album “Bangerz” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘We Can’t Stop’ hit No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 

