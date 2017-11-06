Hottest Toy Of 2017 Already Marked Up From $15 To $180

If you’re one of those people who likes to do your holiday shopping early and want to find one of this year’s hottest toys for the little one on your list, you’d better get started now.

According to market research firm The NPD Group, one of the best-selling toys this September was something called a Fingerling and prices for them are already skyrocketing on third party sites.

Fingerlings are finger-sized plastic monkeys that sit on your finger and respond to touch, motion, and sound. Robotic toymaker WowWee launched them in August and they were sold for as little as $14.99 at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Toys R Us.

But… now that they’re in high demand, third party sites like Trendly are selling them for up to $180!

The adorable Fingerlings each have a name: Zoe, Mia, Finn, Boris, Bella, Sophie, and Gigi are just a few. And they come with fun accessories like monkey bars, swing sets, and see-saws for $39.99 — if you can find them.

It might seem silly to be searching for this must-have toy now, but Fingerlings could be the Hatchimals of 2017.

Remember that hot toy from last year? They were all the rage during the 2016 holiday season and retailed for $59.99, but when everyone sold out, sites like eBay had them selling for up to $1,000.