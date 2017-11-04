Top 20 Cleveland Countdown November 4, 2017

1. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

2. What About Us-P!nk

3. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

4. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

5. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

6. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

7. Praying-Kesha

8. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

9. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

10. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

11. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

12. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

13. Miles-Phillip Phillips

14. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

15. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

16. Havana-Camila Cabello

17. Attention-Charlie Puth

18. Good Time-All Time Low

19. Ready For It-Taylor Swift

20. 1-800-273-8255-Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid

