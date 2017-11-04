Top 20 Cleveland Countdown November 4, 2017

1. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
2. What About Us-P!nk
3. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
4. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
5. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
6. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
7. Praying-Kesha
8. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
9. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
10. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
11. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
12. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
13. Miles-Phillip Phillips
14. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
15. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
16. Havana-Camila Cabello
17. Attention-Charlie Puth
18. Good Time-All Time Low
19. Ready For It-Taylor Swift
20. 1-800-273-8255-Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid
