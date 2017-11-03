Win Katy Perry Tickets

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to win tickets to see Katy Perry at Quicken Loans Arena on December 10th.

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll be win a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry! You’ll also qualified to win the grand prize! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Listen at the winning times of 7:40 am, 11:40 am, 2:40 pm, and 4:40 pm. Call in at 216-578-0104!

*The grand prize is the Ultimate Girls Night Out. 10 seats to the show — to take your whole squad.

Tickets are still available at theqarena.com