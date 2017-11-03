Win Great Lakes Science Center Tickets

Enter here for your chance to win a Q104-pack of tickets to The Great Lakes Science Center, where you can experience The Science of Trains –a brand new experience that allows railroad fans of all ages to get a closer, hands-on look at trains – from locomotives to cabooses!

Little engineers can create and build. Rail buffs will enjoy a look at the technical wonder of locomotives, local artifacts and Cleveland railroad history. Everyone will enjoy the ride on Dominion Energy Train!

Get more details at greatscience.com.